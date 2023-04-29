Los Angeles Lakers head coach and former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham lauded Giannis Antetokounmpo for his comments on failure in sports that went viral on Wednesday.

You probably don’t need a refresher, but here was what Giannis said when asked if the No. 1 seed Bucks’ season was a failure minutes after they lost Game 5 to the Miami Heat and were eliminated from playoff contention.

“Do you get a promotion every year, in your job? No, right? So every year you work is a failure? Yes or no. No? Every year you work, you work towards something, towards a goal, which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family, provide a house for them, or take care of your parents. You work towards a goal – it’s not a failure. It’s steps to success. “There’s always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years (were) a failure? That’s what you’re telling me…why do you ask me that question? It’s the wrong question. “There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn. And that’s what sports is about. You don’t always win. Some other people are going to win. And this year, somebody else is going to win. We’re going to come back next year and try to be better.”

In his pregame press conference before Game 6 between the Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, I asked Ham about his reaction to Antetokounmpo’s words. Here’s what Ham told ClutchPoints.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, it sucks man, they lost. Just thinking of Coach Bud also, who’s going through a lot on a personal level. He just lost a brother, so. My apologies, Bud … He and I have been texting. I love those guys. They’re part of my basketball family and on a personal level. Those guys were great to me. And Giannis being at the top of that list. And he’s just being who he really is, in that way: A total class act. … Some guys would be irritated (by that question). And he does look concerned. But the answer he gave was just who he is. Success is a step-by-step process. Nothing happens overnight. We have a saying: ‘Adherence to the daily process leads to progress.’ He’s all about that. And I was proud of him actually. Very proud of him. He comes from a great family, a great support system. He’s been great for that city, great for the league, great for basketball all over the world. So, it doesn’t surprise me that he handled that the way he did.”

Ham was an assistant for Mike Budenholzer for nine seasons, the last four coming with Milwaukee. Ham was integral in Giannis’ development and the Bucks’ 2021 championship-winning squad. Throughout his first season as head coach with the Lakers, Ham has repeatedly shouted out Coach Bud’s tutelage.