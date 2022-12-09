By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers simply stood no chance against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The shorthanded Lakers tried their best to put up a fight against the Raptors in Toronto, but in the end, it was clear that the LeBron James-less and Anthony Davis-less Lakers were overmatched.

Size was a major factor in the battle. Without Davis in the mix, LA struggled mightily down low against the Raptors. The fact that Wenyen Gabriel, arguably the Lakers’ second-best big man after AD, was also out of action further compounded their misery.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke out about his team’s performance after the defeat. The first-year shot-caller lamented his team’s lack of size against their opponents, who for their part, scored 58 points in the paint while also grabbing no less than 17 offensive rebounds (h/t Jovah Buha of The Athletic):

“It’s a huge factor,” Ham said. “And a couple of times, I looked out there and Gary Trent Jr. was the smallest one on the floor. He’s 6-6. So it’s like, you got guys out there that’s 6-9, athletic, can dribble, pass and shoot. It’s a hell of a challenge to try to overcome.”

This issue is not an isolated incident for the Lakers either. This team has been exposed for their lack of size on multiple occasions this season, especially whenever Anthony Davis is forced to sit out games. This should be an aspect that the front office ought to consider as they look to shore up their front court via the trade market in the coming weeks/months.