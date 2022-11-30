Published November 30, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Patrick Beverley is going to be back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The 34-year-old has already served his three-game suspension for his altercation with Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton, and he’s fully expected to be back in the lineup against Portland.

The question now, however, is whether or not Beverley will start for the Lakers. Dennis Schroder has taken his spot as the team’s starting point guard during Beverley’s suspension, and it’s possible that this move has now become a permanent one for LA.

For his part, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham isn’t giving anything away. When asked who among the two vets will get the nod on Wednesday, the first-year shot-caller was cryptic in his response:

“We’ll see,” Ham said, via Lakers reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Either coach Ham hasn’t decided yet or he just doesn’t want to give away his tactics.

For what it’s worth, Schroder has been quite useful for the Lakers in Beverley’s stead. In three starts, Schroder has averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, while also connecting on 1.3 triples in 30.1 minutes per contest.

The Lakers should have also won all three games as Schroder as the starter had it not been for Monday night’s devastating collapse against the Indiana Pacers. LA was up big in the fourth, but they somehow let Indiana come all the way back from being 17 points down to beat them at the buzzer with a game-winning triple. This brutal loss will likely be on Darvin Ham’s mind when he makes the final decision for the starting PG spot against the Blazers.