Published November 29, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Patrick Beverley served the third and final game of his league-mandated suspension on Monday as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a deflating loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. That’s now three games spent on the sidelines for Pat Bev after shoving Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton to the ground in a heated altercation between the pair last week.

Speaking on a recent episode of his own podcast, the Lakers veteran revealed how he may have seen the incident involving Ayton coming. According to Beverley, it all started when the Suns center — for some reason — refused to shake his hand before the game even started:

“It kicked off when we do the tip-off,” Beverley said. “I shake everybody hand. I put my hand on Deandre Ayton’s hand, and he don’t shake my hand. So, something was brewing there from the beginning.”

This obviously stuck with Pat Bev and this was likely on his mind when he saw Ayton standing over Austin Reaves after the Lakers guard took a hard foul. Beverley did not appreciate Ayton’s antics and he did not hesitate to give the Suns star a forceful body check that sent him sprawling to the ground.

“F**ked up, f**k him, we’re not going for that s**t,” Beverley said.

Despite losing money during his time away from the team, it is clear that Beverley has no regrets about the incident. As a matter of fact, the 34-year-old admits that he would do it all over again if given the opportunity:

“Ask people that’s played with me, ask superstars that’s played with me,” Pat Bev said. “That’s the reason why guys want me on their team. … Very unfortunate situation, and if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing.”

EMERGENCY MEETING Ep. 7 out TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/Ji8PjnNuDV — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) November 29, 2022

As he said, it is this no-nonsense attitude that makes Patrick Beverley a valuable asset to his team. What he brings to the table goes far beyond the box score, and this is exactly why both his teammates and Lakers fans love this man.