Published November 26, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Dennis Schroder got his first start of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, 105-94. The 29-year-old took the starting spot of Patrick Beverley, who himself was serving out the first out of a three-game suspension for forcefully shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground during LA’s last game.

When asked to share his thoughts on his move to the starting unit potentially becoming a permanent one, Schroder got brutally honest in his response:

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to get a W every night,” Schroder said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “We try to compete on the highest level. I try to do that. And whatever works. I think Pat is fine as well. Whatever works to get a win and to make it to the playoffs. I think that’s our goal. And I think everybody is on the same page.”

There seems to be no ego involved here as Schroder appears to have prioritized the betterment of the team over his own personal gain. At this point, all Schroder wants to do is help the Lakers win.

He’s been doing just that. LA has won three out of the four games since Schroder started playing this season. The 6-foot-3 combo guard underwent surgery on his right thumb during the offseason which forced him to miss the Lakers’ first 13 games of the campaign. He is back now, though, and the 29 minutes he played on Friday was the most he’s logged since returning.

Dennis Schroder is going to be a key piece for the Lakers’ rotation this season, and this is regardless if he starts or comes off the bench.