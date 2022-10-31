Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea

Darvin Ham recently made eye-popping comments in reference to Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers. His statement came after the Lakers’ first win of the season, and they caught the attention of the legendary Flea. Flea, a proud Lakers fan, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Ham.

“I love Darvin Ham, the best @Lakers coach since Phil Jackson,” he wrote on Twitter.

Russell Westbrook and the Lakers clearly appreciate Darvin Ham as well.

The Lakers giving Darvin Ham a shower during their locker room celebration following their first win 💦 (via thereal94feetofgame/IG) pic.twitter.com/8e18VFcHD9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 31, 2022

Russell Westbrook had been struggling mightily with LA to open the season. Darvin Ham addressed Westbrook’s situation in a brutally honest manner, per HoopsHype.

“I told him he’s going to thrive,” Ham said. “A player of your magnitude, for you to do this, its going to send waves. Its going to help our team. Everybody gets so caught up in the starting. If I remember correctly he finished the game right? Dude, I’m putting you in a position where you are going to come off and you are going to lead a charge…and it helped tonight.”

Russell Westbrook’s effort off the bench drew praise from LeBron James as well.

“Tonight he was more and more comfortable in the role,” James said, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Russ finished the game with 18 points on 6-12 shooting from the field. He added 8 assists and 8 rebounds. The Lakers are hopeful that Russell Westbrook can find his footing with the second unit. He’s been listed in various trade rumors over the past year, but Westbrook still features the talent to help the Lakers moving forward.

And his effort in the Lakers’ first victory is a good sign.