LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder of Russell Westbrook, who fully embraced his bench role with LA and helped the team get their first win of the season after a 0-5 start.

Heading to Sunday’s contest with the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers appeared to be in real trouble of dropping to 0-6. Their offense was a big problem, and there hadn’t been any positive sign that they could turn things around any time soon.

However, in his second game coming off the bench, everything finally clicked for Westbrook. He was a major sparkplug off the bench, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight boards to lead the Purple and Gold to the 121-110 win. He had the most impact in the contest, which earned him a ton of praise from the LA faithful.

Following the win, James himself joined those cheering and commending Westbrook. Aside from emphasizing he was a key player in the win, LeBron also showed his appreciation to Russ doing his best on his new role.

“Tonight he was more and more comfortable in the role,” James said of Westbrook, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

True enough, LeBron James and the Lakers couldn’t have asked for more from Russell Westbrook on Sunday night. There’s a reason he had the highest rating in the plus-minus box score with 18.

Of course it is only the beginning of a new challenge for LeBron and the LA franchise. Nonetheless, they’ll definitely like where they are now compared to where they were the past couple of weeks.