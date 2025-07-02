A day before free agency began, LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million option with the Los Angeles Lakers. It wasn't just that move that raised eyebrows, but it was the comments that his agent, Rich Paul, had to say afterwards about James and how he wants to compete for a championship.

That led many people to think that James could potentially ask for a trade sometime during the season if he doesn't believe in the Lakers' ability to compete for a championship. Since then, those talks have simmered down, but there is still a small belief that anything can happen.

As of now, James is sitting back and watching what's going on, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“I am told LeBron's just chilling and watching the offseason,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “Do I think he's going to get traded? No, I do not. But if he wanted to get traded, there are teams who would step up and make offers. So those two things, I think, are true. And if LeBron speaks up for himself and has a different thing to say, then we could have some action. But I don't know if that'll happen.”

It sounds like it could be all up to James if he wants a change of scenery this season.

Lakers need to make moves as free agency continues

After James opted into his contract with the Lakers, Paul noted that the star “wants to compete for a championship.”

“He knows the Lakers are building for the future,” Paul said. “He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”

So far, the Lakers have not done much to show that they are ready to compete for a championship. Free agency has been slow for them, and the only move they've made so far is signing Jake LaRavia. They let Dorian Finney-Smith walk, and now he's with the Houston Rockets. One of the biggest needs for the team this offseason was a center, and they haven't addressed that yet.

The one option they seem to be holding out on is Deandre Ayton, who was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers the day before free agency. If they can't land him, it will be a rough start to free agency for the Lakers.