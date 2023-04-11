Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dennis Schroder’s availability against the Minnesota Timberwolves has been a major talking point for the Los Angeles Lakers. After the German guard was scratched off the roster late on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, there have been fears that he could miss their must win Play-In game on Tuesday.

Schroder was ruled out of the Jazz showdown due to neck soreness. Later on, it was revealed that he’s also dealing with an Achilles issue that has been bothering him.

Fortunately, Schroder was absent on the latest injury report that the Lakers released, per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. That is definitely a good sign since it means he’s fully healthy and should be able to play when they host the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

Dennis Schroder is a key part of the Lakers’ offense. He’s averaging 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 41.5 percent from the field. While he has played a backup role for the Purple and Gold this 2022-23, he has also proven that he can start and make an impact as a starter when called upon.

Aside from Schroder, newly signed players Tristan Thompson and Shaq Harrison are expected to be available as well for the Lakers. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell landed on the injury report with various health setbacks, but the three are only listed as probable and expected to suit up when the Timberwolves come to town.

Here’s to hoping that the Lakers don’t suffer any injury moving forward, though. After all, when LA is healthy, they are a really fun team to watch.