NBA Playoffs basketball is upon us. The Los Angeles Lakers get things going on Sunday in a crucial Game 1 matchup against Ja Morant and the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Despite having momentum on their side, LA will need to be at full strength when they take on a Grizzlies side that has bad intentions this season.

For the Lakers, every single player on the rotation counts. This includes Dennis Schroder, who has been an integral part of the squad throughout the campaign. At this point, however, there is some doubt surrounding the veteran’s status for Game 1 amid a lingering Achilles injury.

Dennis Schroder injury status vs. Grizzlies

The good news for Lakers fans is that Schroder should be good to go for Sunday’s game. He is currently listed as probable to play with a sore right Achilles, but it would be a complete shock if he ends up sidelined for Game 1.

The only cause for concern here is that Schroder was held out of practice on Friday because of this same issue. This is after the 29-year-old briefly exited Tuesday’s Play-In win against the Minnesota Timberwolves before returning to the game. Be that as it may, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham did say that Schroder missing practice was merely “precautionary.”

Dennis Schroder has been a key addition to the Lakers this season. In 66 games played, the German national has put up averages of 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 30.1 minutes per game. He’s no star, but the Lakers will need him healthy for the Grizzlies series.