The Los Angeles Lakers expect big things from Anthony Davis in their first-round NBA Playoffs matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Without both Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams in the mix, a shorthanded Grizzlies frontcourt is going to have a tough time trying to keep up with AD in what is expected to be a statement series for the Lakers superstar.

Before anything else, though, we need to get one thing out of the way — and that’s Davis’ injury status ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 showdown.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies

It comes as no surprise that Davis has popped up on the injury report for their first game against Memphis. The Lakers are listing AD as probable to play with a right foot stress injury, which is the same issue that forced the eight-time All-Star to miss a string of games earlier in the season.

Other than this lingering foot injury, however, it appears that Anthony Davis is entering the playoffs with a relatively clean bill of health. As such, it would be a complete shock if he ends up being sidelined for Game 1 against the Grizzlies. I just don’t see AD missing this all-important game, so at this point, it’s probably safe to ignore his addition to the injury report.

The same should be the case for both LeBron James and Dennis Schroder, who are the other two players on the Lakers’ injury list. LeBron and Schroder are both probable as well and only a major unforeseen setback is going to prevent either of them from suiting up on Sunday.