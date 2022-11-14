Published November 14, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers destroyed Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in their first meeting of the season on Sunday, and it’s thanks in large part to Anthony Davis.

With LeBron James still sidelined due to an adductor injury, Davis carried much of the workload to lead the Lakers to the 116-103 win. More than his scoring, though, AD’s dominance on the glass was what made the difference for the Purple and Gold.

Davis finished with 37 points and 18 boards. Of his rebounds, 10 were on the offensive glass. As Stat Muse pointed out, he outrebounded the Nets as a team on that end–with Brooklyn grabbing just eight offensive boards in total.

While the Lakers still have a long way to go before they can celebrate any win, Anthony Davis’ monster game is definitely a good sign and a massive confidence-booster for the team. They now improve to 3-10 on the season, with a match against the Detroit Pistons coming next.

As for Kevin Durant and the Nets, they simply had no answer for Davis. The fact that they were outworked on the glass has to be concerning for the team as well. Brooklyn saw their two-game winning streaked, putting them at 6-8 on the season.

Brooklyn has definitely improved since Jacque Vaughn took over as head coach, but clearly, they still have a lot of work to do in order to contend for the playoffs in the East.