The basketball world is preparing for history to be made in Tuesday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James and Bronny James are expected to be the first father-son duo to ever play in an NBA game together. Considering the hoopla and media attention surrounding them, it might be difficult for these two athletes to properly appreciate the moment.

Ernie Johnson Jr. does not want that to happen. The longtime Turner broadcaster and host of “Inside the NBA” offered them valuable advice.

“As much fun as I have had through the years working with you guys and everybody else at TBS and TNT, nothing will ever match the opportunity I had in the {1990s} to work with my dad (former World Series champion and broadcaster Ernie Johnson Sr.), and to call ball games with my father shoulder to shoulder,” he said, per NBA on TNT. “And so… “soak it in and enjoy every second because it doesn't get any better than that.”

Those are wise words by a man who has seen it all in this industry. LeBron James has made it clear how much it means to share a locker room with his son, and in the Lakers' first game of the new NBA campaign, he could pass the ball to him. That type of unprecedented moment should be appropriately savored, if not in the heat of battle then after the contest concludes.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. are in attendance to witness this family history, decades after they made their own on the Seattle Mariners. So, it seems inevitable that head coach JJ Redick will give them and Lakers fans what they want in the season opener versus Minnesota. But when will Bronny James check in?

Hype can oftentimes ruin something special, but as long as the James duo heeds Ernie Johnson's advice, this milestone should be everything they are hoping it to be.