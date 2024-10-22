History can be made this Tuesday night at crypto.com Arena when the Los Angeles Lakers open their 2024-25 NBA season with a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game could become the first-ever in league history to feature a father-and-son duo on the court, as LeBron James and Bronny James get ready for LA’s season-opener in Tinseltown.

Adding to the surreal atmosphere is the presence of former Major League Baseball stars Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Attending the Timberwolves-Lakers game, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. — the first father/son duo to team up in the MLB — plan to attend the Lakers’ home opener on Tuesday to potentially see LeBron and Bronny James make history as the first father and son to play in the NBA together,” wrote Andrews in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Will LeBron James and Bronny James make history on first day of 2024-25 NBA season?

Although there is no assurance at the moment that LeBron James and his eldest son will actually be on the court at the same time for the Timberwolves game, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Lakers intend to have the two players on the court early in the contest.

“I’m told it’s very likely, and the Lakers plan that LeBron James, Bronny James make history as the first father-son duo to be on the court at the same time, and likely to come early in the game as long as it’s competitive and it’s a flowing game as far as where the Lakers are at early on in that game,” Charania said (h/t NBA Central).

“I think that’s going to be very important. The Lakers want to allow this to happen during the flow of the game in a competitive environment,” Charania added.

However, first-year Lakers head coach JJ Redick did not speak with finality on Monday with regards to his LeBron-Bronny plan for Tuesday.

“Nothing’s been finalized for anything yet,” Redick said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

It will ultimately be up to Redick how the Lakers’ rotation gets shuffled against the Timberwolves, but he can expect tremendous pressure from the crowd. It would also also a greatly missed moment if LeBron and Bronny don’t see action together with the Griffeys in attendance.

The Griffeys played together for the Seattle Mariners during the 1990 and 1991 MLB seasons. In one of baseball’s most memorable sequences, the MLB father-and-son tandem hit back-to-back blasts during a 1990 game agaisnt the Angeles Angels of Anaheim.