LeBron James recently spoke about possibly retiring from the NBA. During that conversation, the Los Angeles Lakers star claimed he's “50/50” on having a farewell tour before calling it a career. However, James then claimed he's not great at accepting praise, and sports fans couldn't help but call cap.

The Lakers star made the comment while talking with the media, per Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. James seems to believe he's not great at accepting praise and pretty much nobody believes him.

“I've never been that great with accepting praise.”

With that said, basketball fans, including Lakers fans, had some fun calling out LeBron James. Some keep it real while others made a funny comment. Either way, a majority of sports fans refuse to believe James' statement.

We need more Will Ferrell GIFs.

Now is a great time for this video to be re-shared.

RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Caitlin Clark, Iowa basketball, Lakers, LeBron Lakers
Lakers star LeBron James shouts out Caitlin Clark while explaining NBA scoring uptick

Jackson Stone ·

lebron james stephen curry draymond green warriors lakers
LeBron James breaks silence on wild Lakers-Warriors trade rumors

Michael Corvo ·

lebron james kobe bryant nba
LeBron James drops Kobe Bryant reason for why 100 points is possible in modern NBA

Michael Corvo ·

The math is not mathing!

At the end of the day, LeBron James is one of the best players to ever play the game. But he does have a tendency to make fans question his comments. Regardless, James can choose to have a farewell tour or not. It's ultimately up to him. Whether that's with the Lakers or another team is yet to be determined.

On his career, James has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. He's also the highest scorer in league history after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record in the 2022-23 season. LeBron James is certainly a legend in his own right. But fans just have a hard time believing him sometimes.