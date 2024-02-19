Lakers fans call out LeBron James.

LeBron James recently spoke about possibly retiring from the NBA. During that conversation, the Los Angeles Lakers star claimed he's “50/50” on having a farewell tour before calling it a career. However, James then claimed he's not great at accepting praise, and sports fans couldn't help but call cap.

The Lakers star made the comment while talking with the media, per Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. James seems to believe he's not great at accepting praise and pretty much nobody believes him.

“I've never been that great with accepting praise.”

With that said, basketball fans, including Lakers fans, had some fun calling out LeBron James. Some keep it real while others made a funny comment. Either way, a majority of sports fans refuse to believe James' statement.

this dude tatted the words “chosen one” on his back, gave himself the nickname king james and even made his social media handles that, and has said publicly that he’s the greatest player of all time. what is he even talking about 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ToB3t6bGeI — ak – (2024 champs) (@PoolesBurner_) February 18, 2024

At the end of the day, LeBron James is one of the best players to ever play the game. But he does have a tendency to make fans question his comments. Regardless, James can choose to have a farewell tour or not. It's ultimately up to him. Whether that's with the Lakers or another team is yet to be determined.

On his career, James has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. He's also the highest scorer in league history after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record in the 2022-23 season. LeBron James is certainly a legend in his own right. But fans just have a hard time believing him sometimes.