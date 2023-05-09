The NBA released their All-Defensive teams on Tuesday morning. Many players that made the teams weren’t very surprising. However, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was left off the list together, which came as quite a surprise.

In Game 4 of the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors, Davis clamped down Stephen Curry with the game on the line, reigniting the DPOY buzz. But he wasn’t on the list. Here are the team results the NBA released:

Of course, this didn’t go over well with Lakers fans, especially with the way Anthony Davis has been playing lately on the defensive end.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Davis has been one of the best defensive players since entering the NBA. However, for some reason, he was left off of both the first and second teams. Moreover, he also wasn’t named to the All-Star team this season.

Game 4 between the Warriors and Lakers was back and forth. Yes, it was the Lonnie Walker IV game, but Davis’ clutch defense in the closing seconds on Curry was the talk of the game.

As a result, LeBron James showered Davis with ultimate defensive praise. Not even a day later, the defensive teams get released and he isn’t on either one.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. won the Defensive Player of the Year award, and even then people were hammering the table wondering where Davis was in the voting.

Davis received just nine total votes, which is a stunning result. A few other notable absences from this are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaden McDaniels.

Nonetheless, Davis and the Lakers are far less concerned with honors such as these, especially with them one win away from a Western Conference Finals trip.