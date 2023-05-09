Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The NBA released their All-Defensive teams on Tuesday morning. Many players that made the teams weren’t very surprising. However, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was left off the list together, which came as quite a surprise.

In Game 4 of the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors, Davis clamped down Stephen Curry with the game on the line, reigniting the DPOY buzz. But he wasn’t on the list. Here are the team results the NBA released:

2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2023

Of course, this didn’t go over well with Lakers fans, especially with the way Anthony Davis has been playing lately on the defensive end.

Can't call the Lakers a super team when they have zero MVP candidates, zero DPOY candidates, and zero All-Defensive candidates. Truly a blue-collar gritty team winning with toughness. https://t.co/4fFvyjzt4T — AD is the real DPOY (@RunTheJules) May 9, 2023

the best defender in the world is no where to be found this league is pathetic dude ad played more minutes this season then the dpoy btw https://t.co/JW07F2Sx0X — Coach Rome (@Rome_Beast) May 9, 2023

Anthony Davis is the best defender of the planet right now. This list literally doesn’t mean anything https://t.co/PT66TmK3Ic — ADHD (@ADHDGoat) May 9, 2023

AD might be the best defender here and he’s not even on the list😭😭 https://t.co/osu2cmjkaw — ☄️✨𝖜𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖘𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖘✨☄️ (like limited) (@wizardseries) May 9, 2023

Anthony Davis made a lot of DPOY voters look stupid this season. Wild — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) May 9, 2023

Anthony Davis looking at the All-Defense teams without him pic.twitter.com/bMfUYodLIM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 9, 2023

Anthony Davis is better than everyone on this list. He’s proving it in the playoffs https://t.co/mdgAbE0fAG — Kyle K. (@CallMeKinslow) May 9, 2023

Davis has been one of the best defensive players since entering the NBA. However, for some reason, he was left off of both the first and second teams. Moreover, he also wasn’t named to the All-Star team this season.

Game 4 between the Warriors and Lakers was back and forth. Yes, it was the Lonnie Walker IV game, but Davis’ clutch defense in the closing seconds on Curry was the talk of the game.

Put some respect on Anthony Davis’s name. pic.twitter.com/i7BuNGcEm2 — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) May 9, 2023

As a result, LeBron James showered Davis with ultimate defensive praise. Not even a day later, the defensive teams get released and he isn’t on either one.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. won the Defensive Player of the Year award, and even then people were hammering the table wondering where Davis was in the voting.

Davis received just nine total votes, which is a stunning result. A few other notable absences from this are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaden McDaniels.

Nonetheless, Davis and the Lakers are far less concerned with honors such as these, especially with them one win away from a Western Conference Finals trip.