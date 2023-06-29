The NBA free agency period is right around the corner, and as always, the Los Angeles Lakers are entrenched in plenty of rumors. Prior to the start of the frenzy, the Lakers decided to waive center Mo Bamba, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Lakers have been plenty active behind the scenes and are linked to a number of big names, including Denver Nuggets reserve Bruce Brown. However, Bamba's name has been a popular trade piece, along with Malik Beasley. Leading up to the NBA Draft, the Beasley-Bamba package was floated for a potential deal, but nothing came to fruition.

Bamba was acquired in the middle of the season in a trade with the Orlando Magic that sent Patrick Beverley out of town, but Bamba played just nine regular-season games and three postseason contests due to an injury.

With LeBron James expected to return and Anthony Davis back in the fold, the Lakers now are rumored to bring back Austin Reaves and potentially Rui Hachimura. But, waiving Bamba is a bit surprising, especially since he was working out at the facility on Thursday.

Bamba was just working out at the facility wearing Lakers gear a few minutes ago. https://t.co/cXmFbt8Zr3 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) June 29, 2023

The Lakers are expected to make some moves during free agency, even more after a trip to the Western Conference Finals and time running out before LeBron runs out of gas. Malik Beasley's team option being declined is another talking point, and it will be interesting to see what general manager Rob Pelinka does when free agency begins.

For now, Mo Bamba is waived, and the Lakers are creating cap space in an effort to make a run at some bigger names.