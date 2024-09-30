As part of NBA media day, the Los Angeles Lakers took photos of the whole team, including father-son duo LeBron and Bronny James, posing together for the first time in their Lakers uniforms.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 second-round pick of the Lakers, Bronny joins his father in Los Angeles to form the first-ever father-son duo to be in the NBA at the same time. It was reported that LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, was threatening teams not to draft Bronny or he would go play overseas.

Expand Tweet

In July 2023, while playing college ball at USC, Bronny collapsed during a Trojans practice session. It was later learned that James had suffered cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect. Less than six months after this episode, James made his USC debut in December. In April 2024, Bronny announced he would enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny's depth role on the top-heavy Lakers roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have two of the best players in the NBA between LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Their starting lineup is rounded out with D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves in the backcourt and Rui Hachimura in the frontcourt. However, the depth of the bench runs thin very quickly. Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish figure to have big roles coming off the bench.

Max Christie, just 21 years old, and Gabe Vincent are first guards off the bench and have limited playing time in their careers.

New head coach JJ Redick will have his work cut out for him. Most NBA rookies taken in the second round don't see much, if any, playing time in their first seasons. Bronny may be asked simply to practice and learn from the sidelines. Lakers legend Magic Johnson provided young James with some advice as he headed into his first year.

“He needs playing time. If I’m Bronny, I would tell my dad to just let me play in the G League all season so that I can develop.”

I'm with Magic on this one.