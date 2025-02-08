LOS ANGELES – It was another day at the office, another day of yet another NBA history setting feat from LeBron James following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-112 win against the Golden State Warriors. James became the oldest player in NBA history to score 40 points in a game, surpassing Michael Jordan. And according to Lakers teammate Gabe Vincent, his prediction is this won’t be the last time LeBron James does something like this.

While James has been cognizant of his longevity, and how much time he may have left on the court, he’s shown no sign of experiencing a drop-off in his play anytime soon.

After scoring 42 points against the Warriors, Gabe Vincent spoke about how this is not the last time that LeBron James will shatter NBA history this season. Vincent joked that he couldn’t image himself doing anything similar once he reaches that age, let alone think that far into the future.

“I can’t even think that far ahead, I don’t even know. LeBron’s been amazing. He’s been amazing for 22 years and he’ll continue to be amazing. I doubt this is the last time he’ll have 40 over 40 as well,” Vincent said. “We’ve got a lot of games left, a lot of season left, I’m excited to see what other parts of NBA history he breaks and makes.”

With the Lakers in the midst of a whirlwind of a week following both the Luka Doncic trade and Mark Williams trade, Vincent credited James with setting the tone and helping raise the energy of everyone on the team.

“He’s leading us in every way. In every way he’s leading this group,” Vincent said. “It’s been great energy. Even the guys that came in, late additions to the team, to the group, they’re bringing great energy. Our bench was great tonight. The guys that came in, the guys that came in bring great energy. We were cheering each other on, we got good spirit right now.”

Gabe Vincent continues strong play for Lakers

When the Lakers signed Gabe Vincent as a free agent in the 2023 offseason, the prevailing thought was they were getting a continuation of the Vincent that helped lead the Miami Heat to the 2023 NBA Finals as the starting point guard.

Instead, what happened was Vincent’s Lakers debut was postponed as he suffered a knee injury that required surgery. He was limited to only 11 games, was active for the team’s first round playoff series loss against the Denver Nuggets, but did not make an impact.

This season, Vincent has been healthy and is providing a steady presence off the bench. In his last five games, Vincent is shooting 47.3 percent from the three-point line. He’s scored in double figures in three of those five games including a season-high 15 points in the win against the Warriors.

Following the game, Vincent spoke about the feeling that comes with being able to make a positive impact with the team.

“It’s great to make shots, it’s great to see the ball go through the net. But most importantly, it’s great to be in the winners’ column. Making shots and having an L would be just as frustrating as missing shots for me,” Vincent said. “I’m just glad we got the win.”