LOS ANGELES – While the Lakers’ frontcourt rotation has been an issue due to multiple injuries, the Lakers’ backcourt was an area of concern early in the 2024-25 season due to inconsistent play. But in recent months, both Gabe Vincent and Max Christie have raised their level of play for the Lakers this season.

Gabe Vincent in particular has been a steadying influence off the Lakers’ bench, providing them with a capable floor leader who has seen more consistent results with his three-point shooting.

Following the Lakers’ win against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 17, Vincent spoke about how his role with the second unit has shaped up this season.

“My role, I see it simply as just win games, help us win games,” Vincent said. “Some nights it might be purely defensively. Some nights I might be on the ball some more. Some nights I might be spotting up. But whatever the task is, I’m out there to help this ball club win games. I’m grateful to be healthy, grateful to be on the court, so I just take it one game at a time.”

After a knee injury limited Gabe Vincent’s availability during his first season with the Lakers, he’s had a clean slate of health this season.

Gabe Vincent’s role for the Lakers

When the Lakers signed Vincent in the 2023 offseason, he was coming off a strong showing as the Miami Heat’s starting point guard during their run to the NBA Finals. The prevailing thought was the Lakers were getting a pretty good addition to the rotation.

But Vincent suffered a knee injury that limited him to only 11 games in his first season with the team. He played in all five games during the Lakers’ first round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets, but was ineffective.

He’s healthy this season, and that’s been a big factor in his increased production. After a slow start to the 2024-25 season, he’s found his rhythm and his role. Prior to the Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers this past weekend, head coach JJ Redick mentioned how he felt the team’s game agains the Utah Jazz on Dec. 1, Vincent’s first start of the season, was the starting point for the rhythm he’s been in since.

“He’s just been in more of a rhythm. He’s been aggressive, which I like, and again it goes back to something I’ve said a few times. . .which is just if you’re effort and your spirit and your competitiveness and the things we’re asking you to do are there, I can like with making and missing shots,” Redick said. “He’s someone who has been in a ton of big games, and been in stressful environments so he’s an easy play to trust.”

Redick’s confident in Vincent has never wavered, and he’s praised he’s praised Vincent for doing so many of the little things that don’t always show up on a stat sheet.

Vincent has appeared in 36 games for the Lakers this season, including five starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. In his last ten games, he’s been shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the three-point line.

It’s certainly a welcome sign for the Lakers that Vincent has looked more like his Heat form of being a dependable role player.