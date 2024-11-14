LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers may have had Tuesday off in terms of game schedule, but the team took part in a Thanksgiving event for elementary school children hailing from nearby Crete Academy. The event included pictures with Lakers players, Thanksgiving food, merchandise giveaways and carnival-style games. Lakers guard Gabe Vincent was among the players who participated, and he stressed the need for the kids to see representation.

“It’s everything. Representation is a big part in this nation, this world. A lot of times kids don’t see people that look like them doing things that they want to do,” Vincent told assembled media. “Or giving back in ways they think they would. To have events like this. . .it’s the most important part.”

Each child went through an assembly line of sorts moving from station to station. The first station involved pictures with Lakers players Gabe Vincent and Austin Reaves with a Thanksgiving backdrop. The second station involved merchandise and swag being handed out by Anthony Davis, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish. The final station involved food being severed by Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxwell Lewis.

Reaves also joined Rui Hachimura in playing some of the carnival games with the kids. For Vincent, it’s all about giving back and making sure the kids had a wonderful time. It’s about sharing in what makes Thanksgiving special, and getting to share that with his teammates as well.

“Anytime we can get together, whether distance or daily as well, to all sit around a table and share a meal,” Vincent said. “Just converse, talk about the things we’re grateful for, thankful for. Just to be there and support one another as a family. Anytime we get a chance to do so as a team or as a community, it’s very special.”

In terms of on the court though, Vincent has been a key player for the Lakers this season.

Gabe Vincent’s role with Lakers

Vincent initially signed with the Lakers as a free agent in the 2023 offseason. He was coming off a Finals run with the Miami Heat as the starting point guard. He was expected to play a key role off the Lakers’ bench, but he suffered a knee injury in preseason that year that limited his availability.

He missed all but 11 games during the 2023-24 season. He was available for the Lakers’ first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, but was overall ineffective.

This season though, Vincent has been a staple off the bench under new head coach JJ Redick. He’s healthy and has been one of the team’s best defensive players.

His stats may not jump off the page, but he’s earned Redick’s trust. Before Redick moved D’Angelo Russell to the bench, Vincent closed out a few games in the fourth quarter to begin the season in place of Russell.

Through the Lakers’ first ten games, Vincent has been averaging 3.2 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists with splits of 31 percent shooting from the field, 19.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Obviously his shooting percentages are not at the efficiency they should be for a guard, but the defense and hustle he brings have been important.