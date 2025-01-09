The Los Angeles Lakers returned winless from a two-game road trip against the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. While they were hopeful that a game against the struggling Charlotte Hornets would help them get back on track, that contest will have to wait.

The wildfires in Southern California caused immeasurable damage in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena/Pasadena, and Sylmar areas on Tuesday, prompting emergency responses from the city. And just one day later, the NBA took action with the upcoming Lakers home game.

Lakers-Hornets game postponed amid wildfires

The league announced Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers' home contest against the Charlotte Hornets, originally scheduled for Thursday night at 7:30 PM PST, will be postponed due to the ongoing fires in Los Angeles, California.

In his pregame media availability Tuesday night, Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed the fires that impacted thousands of Angelenos, including his family.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Pacific Palisades right now,” JJ Redick said. “It's where I live, my family, and my wife's family. My wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family, and from the sound of things, with the winds coming tonight, a lot of people are scared, so just wanted to acknowledge that and thoughts and prayers for sure and I hope everybody stays safe.”

Ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers' road game against the Denver Nuggets, it was announced that Kawhi Leonard would not play and return home to his family who was also affected by the devastating wildfires in the Pacific Palisades areas.

The Los Angeles Kings were scheduled to play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, January 8th, but that game has been postponed to a later date given the fires in L.A. The Kings put out a statement announcing the postponement:

“Tonight's game against Calgary has been postponed. Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community. We appreciate the hard-working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community. We appreciate the League's support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe.”

The LA Clippers' new arena, the Intuit Dome, also announced a cancellation of a concert Wednesday afternoon, with rapper Rod Wave no longer performing at the stadium that opened five months ago.

“Tonight's Rod Wave concert at Intuit Dome has been cancelled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. The health and safety of our fans and employees will remain the top priority. Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, reports out of Los Angeles state that the Pacific Palisades fire burned over 15,000 acres of land and has placed over 290,000 people under evacuation orders. Photos and videos out of Los Angeles show the damage, which is being considered the most destructive wildfire in the history of Los Angeles' existence.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected and a big thank you to the First Responders who put their lives on the line to fight these fires.