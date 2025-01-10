The Los Angeles wildfires have affected tens of thousands of people over the past few days, and it hasn't been easy to watch what's going on as houses and businesses have been lost. Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was affected by the wildfires, as he and his wife lost their home.

After the Lakers' recent practice, Redick spoke to the media and was very emotional about what had gone on in Los Angeles.

“An emotional JJ Redick teared up when speaking about the impact of the Palisades fire, not just losing the possessions in his home that he and his wife have accumulated from their marriage through parenting, but knowing so many in his community going through the same devastation,” ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re prepared for whatever tomorrow,” McMenamin wrote. “We obviously are going to work with the NBA, the Spurs, the city and do what’s right. I want to play tomorrow, I want to coach tomorrow.”

Lakers game postponed due to wildfires

The league announced that the Lakers and Hornets game was postponed due to the wildfires, which is no surprise after what has happened over the past few days. During JJ Redick's media availability, he sent out a message to the people who were currently dealing with the tragic situation.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Pacific Palisades right now,” Redick said. “It's where I live, my family, and my wife's family. My wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family, and from the sound of things, with the winds coming tonight, a lot of people are scared, so just wanted to acknowledge that and thoughts and prayers for sure and I hope everybody stays safe.”

There have been many people who have come out and shared prayers and messages surrounding Los Angeles, and one of the first athletes to say something was LeBron James. Kawhi Leonard recently stepped away from the Clippers because he wanted to be with family as the wildfires continued, and there's no timetable on when he will return.

The Lakers have a game tomorrow against the Spurs, and though that game is not postponed at the moment, it will be interesting to see if it will be postponed or not, depending on the state of the city and the damage that has been done.