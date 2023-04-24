Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis dominated on both ends of the floor in Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 31 points — on 11-for-24 shooting from the field — grabbed 17 rebounds, and blocked three shots in a game the Lakers went on to win by a final score of 111-101. So when Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies re-visit the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night to play the Lakers, every Lakers fan will surely be dying to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers have Davis listed as probable for Monday’s showdown with a right foot stress injury, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Lakers, Dennis Schroder (right Achilles soreness) is also probable to play for Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis, 30, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game across 56 appearances this season (54 starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Davis’ 56.3% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Lakers to beat the Grizzlies at home on Monday night if Davis is in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies have been a sub-par road team all year, as they finished the season with a 16-25 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Davis playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably.