My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered another tough loss in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and making matters even worse, they saw one of their top players in Dillon Brooks get ejected early in the third quarter for hitting LeBron James below the belt on a steal attempt. All eyes were already on Brooks after he called out James after Game 2, and Ja Morant offered a demoralizing take on Brooks’ status for Game 4 after Memphis’ 111-101 loss.

After missing Game 2 with a right hand injury, Morant returned in Game 3 and was spectacular (45 PTS, 13 AST, 9 REB, 13/26 FGM) but he received very little help from his teammates in this one. Brooks wasn’t particularly helpful on offense throughout this game, but his defensive presence was certainly missed, and it sounds like Morant wouldn’t be too surprised if Brooks ends up getting suspended for Game 4.

“With how they treat Dillon [Brooks], I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he is [suspended]. I felt like he was ejected because of past ejections made in games before." —Ja Morant, on Brooks' possible suspension for Game 4 vs. Lakers. (via @MikeAScotto)pic.twitter.com/0XpfHGFNpn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

The sorts of flagrant fouls that Brooks committed on James in Game 3 have become a hot topic of discussion, with Draymond Green getting suspended for the Golden State Warriors and Joel Embiid and James Harden also committing egregious fouls for the Philadelphia 76ers. This also isn’t the first time Brooks has done something like this, and Morant seems to think his previous history will be held against him here.

Game 4 now becomes a pivotal match for the Grizzlies, who will be looking to tie the series at two and take back home court advantage after a tough Game 3 loss. And while nothing on Brooks’ status is set in stone yet, it doesn’t sound like Morant is necessarily expecting him to be eligible to play in Game 4, which would be a huge loss for Memphis in what is set to be their most important game of the season.