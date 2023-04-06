Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis starred on both ends of the floor in Tuesday’s contest against the Utah Jazz. He finished with 21 points — on 7-for-16 shooting from the field — grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out six assists in a game the Lakers went on to win in overtime by a final score of 135-133. So when the Lakers visit the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night to play Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and the Los Angeles Clippers, every Lakers fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Clippers

Davis was initially questionable to play in Wednesday’s showdown due to a foot injury, per the NBA’s official injury report. However, as expected, the Lakers have upgraded AD’s status to available just before tipoff.

In other injury news relevant to the Lakers, LeBron James has also been cleared to play for Los Angeles.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Davis, 30, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.0 blocks, 2.2 turnovers, and 2.7 personal fouls per game across 53 appearances this season (51 starts).

The former Kentucky star is shooting the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Davis’ current 56.9% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect Wednesday’s matchup between the Lakers and Clippers to go down to the wire, especially with Davis in the lineup. After all, both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and have a lot to play for at this stage of the season. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is yes.