Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Clippers has gone so well that even opposing coaches are noticing.

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green tells Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times that “this team (the Clippers) especially, it seems like he’s fitting in well and the guys are embracing him.”

A sentiment not only shared by the team both privately and publicly.

Although the Clippers “approached their partnership with equal parts caution and optimism,” per Greif, “many within the organization have expressed, privately or publicly, that it has gone better than expected…”

In fact, the Clippers not only view Wesbrook as a solid solution to their prior on-court weaknesses, they also view him as “a popular addition in the locker room.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To that point, Clippers center ivica zubac has joined in the praise first levied by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

“Honestly it’s way better than I thought it would be and he’s fitting in pretty good so far,” center Ivica Zubac says. “He’s a great leader also. He’s very vocal, something we needed.”

Westbrook not only looks more like himself on the court as he’s able to play on-ball more with the Clippers, but he looks happier as well.

“It’s been great, man,” Westbrook says. “Just been able to kind of figure out guys, kind of allowing me to be myself and help them out and find ways to do that… it’s been great thus far in, and thankful and grateful for that.”

Westbrook has averaged 15.2 points and 7.8 assists per game on 48.4 percent shooting in 18 games with the Clippers.