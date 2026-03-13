Luka Doncic continues to deliver dominant performances for the Los Angeles Lakers as the team enters a critical stretch of the season.

Doncic led the Lakers to a 142-130 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night with a near triple-double performance that highlighted his offensive impact. The star guard finished with 51 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while adding three steals and a block in 37 minutes.

He shot 17-for-31 from the field, including 9-for-14 from three-point range, and converted 8 of his 9 free throw attempts. The performance marked one of Doncic’s most complete outings of the season and powered Los Angeles to another statement win.

The dominant night continued a remarkable stretch for Doncic, who has elevated his production during the Lakers’ recent surge. Over the last four games, he has averaged 40.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists while also contributing 2.5 steals per contest. During that span, he has shot 51 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range and 86 percent from the free throw line as Los Angeles has won four consecutive games.

Luka Doncic’s dominant season fuels Lakers’ push toward Western Conference’s top seed

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Doncic’s consistency has been central to the Lakers’ success this season. Through 54 games, the 27-year-old is averaging 32.9 points, 8.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game while also recording 1.5 steals per contest. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from three-point range and 77.6 percent from the free throw line while playing 35.5 minutes per game.

His offensive production has helped stabilize the Lakers as they push for positioning in the Western Conference standings. The win over Chicago improved Los Angeles to 41-25 on the season, moving the team into the third seed.

The Lakers will look to maintain their momentum Saturday when they host the Denver Nuggets (41-26) at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC. The matchup could carry significant playoff implications with both teams positioned near the top of the conference.

Following the home game, Los Angeles will begin a six-game road trip starting Monday against the Houston Rockets (40-25) at 6:30 p.m. PT on NBCSN and Peacock as the team continues navigating a competitive Western Conference race.