Colin Cowherd offered a new comparison involving LeBron James and Michael Jordan during the latest episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, discussing James’ evolving offensive role with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The comments came after the Lakers’ 142-130 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, a game that showcased the team’s offensive depth with strong performances from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Cowherd opened the segment by revisiting an earlier prediction about the season, noting the unusual circumstances created by Doncic entering his prime while James remains a central figure in the offense.

“What really happened this year that makes it tougher for LeBron is that Austin Reaves has popped and now LeBron should probably have the ball as a third offensive option on the Lakers. So to ask a guy that was face of the NBA for 20 years, ‘Hey, we not only need you to be off the ball with Luka [Doncic], but Austin Reaves as well’. That’s a big ask. I don't think Michael Jordan would've done that. I don’t think most all-time players are going to do that.”

Cowherd continued by emphasizing that James’ willingness to adapt reflects a focus on winning rather than individual scoring.

“And the fact that LeBron’s always been about winning and he has and I’ve defended him early when he used to not take the big shot like MJ or Kobe, and I’d say he is a winning player, he makes the right basketball play.”

“To ask a guy that was face of the NBA for 20 years, ‘Hey, we not only need you to be off the ball with Luka [Doncic], but Austin Reaves as well’. That’s a big ask. I don't think Michael Jordan would've done that.” Colin Cowherd on LeBron James 👀pic.twitter.com/3m4iqLnGBj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 13, 2026

He ultimately concluded the segment by reiterating the difficulty of asking a player of James’ stature to shift into a tertiary offensive role.

“I do think it’s a big ask. I don’t think MJ would’ve done it, I don’t think a lot of stars that can still play at LeBron’s level individually would do it. But LeBron’s always been a winning player, I just think he deserves credit for committing to this kind of basketball when you could score 24 a night for half the teams in the league or more.”

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Colin Cowherd’s Michael Jordan comparison highlights LeBron James’ evolving Lakers role

James’ performance Thursday reflected the Lakers’ evolving offensive structure. The 41-year-old finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block while shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line across 33 minutes.

Doncic led the Lakers with a dominant performance, recording 51 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while adding three steals and a block. He shot 17-for-31 from the field and connected on nine of his 14 attempts from three-point range in 37 minutes.

Reaves also played a significant role in the victory, scoring 30 points with seven assists, five rebounds and a steal while shooting 13-for-20 from the field and 4-for-7 from three across 39 minutes.

Now in his 23rd NBA season, James is averaging 21.4 points per game — his lowest scoring average since posting 20.9 points as a rookie during the 2003-04 season. He is also averaging seven assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range across 45 games.

The victory improved the Lakers to 41-25 on the season and lifted them into the Western Conference’s third seed. Los Angeles will host the Denver Nuggets (41-26) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC before beginning a six-game road trip Monday night against the Houston Rockets (40-25).