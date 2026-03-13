As Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic continues to silence his critics as he's in the midst of an impeccable season, one has to wonder what his chances are at the Most Valuable Player Award (MVP). While Doncic and the Lakers look to be dangerous in the playoffs, this insider gives his thoughts on the player's chance to win the coveted honor.

Los Angeles reporter Jovan Buha would speak on his show about where Doncic falls into the MVP race, saying how baffling it is that some put in a “tier behind” such players as San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham.

“I think Luka, he has to be in this conversation,” Buha said. “And he cannot be behind the tier Wemby and Jaylen Brown and Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell, and like all those guys, are great. But Luka, I think not only should he be in that mix, I think he should be at the top of the mix.”

Luka Doncic has been playing MVP-level basketball and should be more in the conversation pic.twitter.com/tVVEFn1O7h — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 13, 2026

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Lakers' Luka Doncic should be at the top of MVP mix, per this insider

So far this season, Doncic has been averaging a league-high 32.9 points per game to go along with 8.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds on 47,5 shooting from the field. Buha would be realistic in Doncic's ceiling for the MVP race, saying that he could be third behind Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

“I think Shai is going to win it,” Buha said. “And then I think Jokic has had a lead to the point that I don't really see anybody catching him. He just puts up these insane numbers that just no one touches him in efficiency and the advanced metrics. Maybe Luka can get second. I think he needs to be more in this conversation.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen where Doncic falls in the MVP conversation, but he'll continue to put up great numbers and lead the Lakers as far as the team currently has a 41-25 record, putting them third in the Western Conference.