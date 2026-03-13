The Los Angeles Lakers got a good win against the Chicago Bulls in their latest game, and it moved them up to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings. They've started to find a rhythm over the past few games, and now many are wondering if they can be a real threat to finish the season and into the playoffs.

Brian Windhorst has heard about the meeting JJ Redick and LeBron James have had, has seen the defense improve, and other players stepping up, and he believes there is a chance that the Lakers could be a team to watch out for.

“JJ Redick is selling these guys on playing harder,” Windhorst said on First Take. “He's making some changes to his scheme, he's playing more zone, he's coaching very hard to get them better. I can see a pathway where they can make a run. I don't know if they'll do it.

“I hear LeBron talking about reducing his role and changing the way he's playing. I hear about JJ meeting with him and having an open dialogue. I see Luka's game coming up, I see Reaves' game coming up. There is a pathway there. It could happen.”

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.@WindhorstESPN is debating the word "dangerous" regarding the Lakers as potential 3-seed in the West ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Zu5W5W8IxA — First Take (@FirstTake) March 13, 2026

The Lakers have the makings of a team that could make a run, but you also have to take into consideration the other teams around them.

Teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves could give the Lakers trouble, and they're also fighting to move up to the No. 3 seed as well.

The Lakers have matchups coming up against the Nuggets and Rockets, and those could be a good litmus test for where they stand against some of their competition. In the end, it may be up to the big three of Doncic, Reaves, and James to get the Lakers to where they want to go.