Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis starred on both ends of the floor in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. He scored 30 points — on 12-for-20 shooting from the field — grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots in the 111-108 Lakers win. So when the LeBron James-less Lakers visit the FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Lakers fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers have Davis listed as probable for Tuesday’s game due to a foot injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Lakers, guard D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is doubtful to play for Los Angeles.

Davis, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 25.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game across 37 appearances this season (35 starts).

The former University of Kentucky standout is shooting incredibly efficiently from inside the three-point line during the 2022-23 campaign — Davis’ current 59.3% two-point field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

The Lakers will have their work cut out for them on the road against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, with or without Davis in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies own the third-best home record in the entire NBA at 25-5. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably.