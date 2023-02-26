The Los Angeles Lakers are in the state of Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks. Saddle with us as we share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Mavericks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers are coming off a big 124-111 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Significantly, Malik Beasley led the Lakers with 25 points. LeBron James added 13 points, and Anthony Davis added 12. Likewise, Austin Reaves contributed 17 points off the bench. Rui Hachimura added 14 points off the bench, and Dennis Schroeder had 13. Ultimately, the Lakers shot 48.8 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from the triples. The Lakers also won the battle of the boards 58-48.

The Mavericks are coming off a 142-116 domination of the San Antonio Spurs. Amazingly, the Mavs controlled the game throughout and put the Spurs away in the fourth quarter. Luca Doncic led the way with 28 points and 10 assists. Additionally, Kyrie Irving added 23 points and six assists. Tim Hardway Jr. added 22 points off the bench. Also, Christian Wood added 16 points, and Justin Holiday had 15. The Mavs shot 56.1 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from the 3-point line. Additionally, the Mavs had 10 steals.

The Lakers come into this game with a record of 28-32. Also, they are 13-18 on the road. The Lakers are 5-5 over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Mavericks come into this game with a record of 32-29. The Mavs are 20-10 at home. Overall, they are 6-4 over the previous 10 games.

The Mavs are 2-0 against the Lakers this season. Significantly, they defeated the Lakers 119-115 in Los Angeles and then 124-115 at home on Christmas Day. The Lakers are 4-6 over their previous 10 games against the Mavs but 5-5 in 10 games in Dallas.

Here are the Lakers-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Mavericks Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +4 (-114)

Dallas Mavericks: -4 (-106)

Over: 236 (-112)

Under: 236 (-108)

How To Watch Heat vs. Nets

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The story of the 2022-2023 Lakers is simple. Unfortunately, it has been a series of up-and-downs. James and Davis are the stars, but the supplementary pieces will determine whether the Lakers go to the playoffs. Beasley has averaged 14.8 points per game in the four games since he joined the Lakers. Therefore, he has been a welcome addition to the team in purple and gold. Beasley has displayed an ability to lead the Lakers when they needed him. Now, he must take more of a role with D’Angelo Russell out with an ankle injury. The Lakers also have seen some great progress from Schroeder, Hachimura, and Reaves, who all played critical roles in the victory in the last game.

The Lakers continue to improve and are shooting 47.8 percent over the last four games. Likewise, Los Angeles is shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc in its previous four games. But the Lakers continue to struggle from the charity stripe, shooting 73.5 percent from the free-throw line over the same four-game span.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from the mid-range and beyond the arc. Moreover, they must prevent Doncic and Irving from dominating the game.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks made the controversial trade to bring Irving to Dallas. Thus, it has brought some mixed results for a Dallas team that is looking to make a playoff push. Doncic averages 33.2 points per game, leading the NBA. Additionally, Irving has averaged 27.2 points per game in the five games since he came to Dallas. But the Mavs continue to have great complimentary pieces, with Wood and Hardaway continuing to shine. Subsequently, Holiday can become a factor down the stretch.

The Mavericks are averaging 124.4 points per game in the five games since Irving joined them. Additionally, they are shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from the triples since Irving joined the Mavs. The Mavericks have also upped their rebounding over five games, garnering 36.4 per game in the five games. Meanwhile, the Mavs continue to handle the ball well, not turning the ball over much. But the defense has gotten worse since Irving joined the team. Consequently, the Mavs are allowing 121 points per game over the same 5-game stretch.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if Doncic and Irving continue to shine. Moreover, they must stop James and Davis and force the Lakers to replicate what they did on Thursday.

Final Lakers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Lakers have improved. Regardless, the Mavs also upped their game. Expect the Mavericks to keep the pressure on and score points in bursts. The game has the potential to see 130 points from both teams.

Final Lakers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: -4 (-106)