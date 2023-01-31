Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis missed Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a foot injury. Sans their second-best player, the Lakers lost to the Nets by a final score of 121-104 behind 26 points, six assists, and seven rebounds from point guard Kyrie Irving. So when the Lakers visit Madison Square Garden to play Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and the New York Knicks on Tuesday, every Lakers fan will surely want to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Knicks

The Lakers have Davis listed as probable for Tuesday’s showdown with a right foot stress injury, per a tweet from Marc Stein. Additionally, LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable to play for Los Angeles, while Patrick Beverley (left knee soreness) and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) will sit out.

Davis, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 26.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks across 27 appearances this season (25 starts). Davis has been flat-out dominant on the glass thus far in 2022-23 — his current 12.0 rebounds average is tied for a career-high (he averaged the same number with the Pelicans back in the 2018-19 campaign).

The Lakers will have their hands full against a competitive Knicks team on Tuesday, with or without Davis. After all, the Lakers own just a 10-16 road record on the season. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is probably.