The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled LeBron James and Anthony Davis out for the team’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday night.

The Lakers will face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The Lakers are ruling LeBron James and Anthony Davis OUT for Monday’s game vs. the Nets. The Lakers face the Knicks at MSG on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/UGeutEU4OF — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 29, 2023

Davis is working his way back from a stress injury in his right foot that caused him to miss 20 games. He played 26 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the San Antonio Spurs and 34 minutes in the Lakers’ overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

AD seemed to struggle with fatigue in Boston. He finished with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting and was a non-factor in the fourth quarter and overtime.

LeBron put up 41 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists on 15-of-30 shooting in 44 minutes over the Celtics, continuing his torrid stretch since his 38th birthday. The NBA admitted he was fouled by Jayson Tatum on a potentially buzzer-beating layup attempt, which should have given him a chance to win the game at the line and allow the Lakers to avoid the extra period.

As expected, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Celtics-Lakers says LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on LeBron's last-second layup attempt.https://t.co/29ZBnAkBqnpic.twitter.com/e8mgk9sXU8 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 29, 2023

LeBron has appeared in the last nine games for the Lakers — including both legs of two B2Bs — and has averaged nearly 38 minutes during that span. Darvin Ham recently expressed concern about “running him into the ground.”

LeBron missed out on a chance to play at MSG — one of his favorite stages — last season due to a one-game suspension from the Isaiah Stewart incident.

LeBron skipping the Nets game dramatically increases the likelihood that he’ll break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record in front of the home crowd. LeBron is 117 points behind Kareem. Following the Knicks meeting, the Lakers will visit the Indiana Pacers (Thursday) and New Orleans Pelicans (Saturday) before returning home.

The Lakers are 23-27, two games back of the final play-in spot.