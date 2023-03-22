Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis put together a forgettable performance in Sunday’s contest against the Orlando Magic. He scored just 15 points — on 6-for-15 shooting from the field — and committed five turnovers and four personal fouls to boot. Still, when Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and the Phoenix Suns visit the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night to play the Lakers, every Lakers fan will surely be dying to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Suns

The Lakers have Davis listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown due to a right foot stress injury, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Lakers, Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain) will remain out for Los Angeles.

Davis, 30, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 25.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game across 46 appearances this season (44 starts).

The former Kentucky star is rebounding the ball at a high level in the 2022-23 campaign — Davis’ current 12.5 rebounds average is the best of his pro career.

Expect Wednesday night’s game between the Lakers and Suns to go down to the wire, regardless of if Davis is in the lineup. After all, both teams are fighting for playoff positioning at this point of the season, so there is a lot on the line. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is probably.