The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a humbling defeat to the Denver Nuggets, with Anthony Davis putting up his worst game of the season in a 127-102 defeat. And now, Davis' playing status for their Tuesday night NBA Cup contest against the Phoenix Suns appears to be in a bit of doubt. The Purple and Gold will need arguably their best player to suit up if they were to stop their current two-game losing skid.

For now, here's everything there is to know regarding Davis' injury status and whether or not he'll be able to suit up for the Lakers' Tuesday night contest.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Lakers' Anthony Davis injury status vs. Suns

For all the talk surrounding Anthony Davis and him being injury-prone, he has only missed one game for the Lakers thus far this season. And it doesn't look like that is in danger of changing anytime soon. According to the latest official injury report submitted to the NBA, Davis is “probable” to play against the Suns even though he's dealing with an injury to his left plantar fascia.

There was some concern surrounding Davis and his tendency to miss games with nagging injuries after he hurt his foot in a Lakers loss to the Detroit Pistons back on November 4. The Lakers star big man reportedly has been dealing with a foot issue since the offseason, and he aggravated the injury during that game; he notably missed their November 6 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies as a result.

However, this foot problem hasn't seemed to bother Davis since; he's averaging 28 points per game since missing that aforementioned contest against the Grizzlies, and he has been playing 34.2 minutes a night — an amount that suggests he's healthy.

Thus, there should be little-to-no concern surrounding Davis and his playing status against the Suns, especially when the Lakers can solidify their place in the knockout stages of the NBA Cup with a win on Tuesday night. This impending clash is expected to be a barnburner, especially with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal set to return to action as well.

Davis was incredible in his most recent outing against the Suns; back on October 25, the Lakers star put up 35 points and eight rebounds on 11-18 shooting from the field in a 123-116 victory. With Davis being likely to play later tonight barring a last-minute turn of events, the Lakers will be expecting huge numbers from him in a bounce-back from his lackluster affair against the Nuggets.