The Phoenix Suns have already announced that Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton will all be rested on Friday when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. This is obviously a key development for the Lakers, who are still chasing a guaranteed playoff spot in the West. LA, however, have their stars listed on the injury report as well, including starting point guard D’Angelo Russell. As such, the fans want to know: Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Suns?

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Suns

All signs are pointing to Russell suiting up on Friday night. This is after the one-time All-Star was listed as probable to play by the Lakers. Russell is still dealing with a left foot injury, and this could be the case for him the rest of the way. Nevertheless, given the magnitude of Friday’s contest, it would be a surprise if D-Lo ends up sitting out against Phoenix.

Tryuye enough, Russell was upgraded to available less than an hour before the game started. He will now be in the starting lineup against the Suns.

It is also worth noting that LeBron James and Anthony Davis popped up on the injury report as well. Both superstars were considered questionable to play, but like Russell, both LeBron and AD have been cleared to play as well.

Entering Friday’s bout, the Lakers are still seventh in the West and are one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, who currently occupy the fifth and sixth seeds, respectively.

Now, with regard to the question of Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is yes.