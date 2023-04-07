Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning to sit their four core stars, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, per Shams Charania. The Suns are reportedly focusing on playoff health at the moment, as they’ve already clinched the four-seed in the West.

It is no secret that Kevin Durant has dealt with injuries during the 2022-23 campaign. When healthy, though, KD has continued to perform at an elite level. He’s one of the best players in the NBA and will be crucial to the Suns’ playoff success. Sitting him in this game was probably a no-brainer for Phoenix.

Devin Booker has also endured injury trouble. In similar fashion to Durant, Booker has performed well when on the floor. The Suns don’t want to risk anything happening to their franchise player on Friday.

The Suns’ decision to sit Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton aren’t surprising either. Paul, 37, will benefit from the extra rest. And starting Ayton without the other stars simply isn’t necessary in this game.

Phoenix is strictly focused on the postseason. They believe that regardless of what position they check in, as they’ve locked up the No. 4 spot already, that they can make a deep run in the postseason. Many experts agree with that narrative. Containing a Kevin Durant and Devin Booker-led team will prove to be a challenge even for the top teams in the Western Conference.

As for this Suns-Lakers game in LA, Los Angeles now has to feel like this is a must-win affair.