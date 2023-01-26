Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James starred in Tuesday’s game against the Clippers. He scored 46 points — on 16-for-29 shooting from the field and 9-for-14 from three-point range — dished out seven assists, and grabbed eight rebounds in the team’s 133-115 loss. So when the Lakers host Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, and the Spurs on Wednesday night, every Lakers fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

LeBron James injury status vs. Spurs

The Lakers initially had James listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to left ankle soreness, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo. However, as expected, James was upgraded to available just before to tip-off.

Anthony Davis (right foot stress surgery) will also play against the Spurs, but Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) has been ruled out to play for Los Angeles. Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) will remain out.

LeBron James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the Lakers. He’s averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 38 appearances this season. After a very slow start to the campaign shooting the three-ball, James has somewhat rectified his three-point shooting of late. He converted 32.4% of his treys over the last ten games to get his season average out of the 20s (30.7%).

The Lakers should have no problem beating the Spurs on Wednesday. After all, the Spurs own the fourth-worst record in the entire NBA (14-33) and the second-worst road record (5-16). So, with regard to the question, Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is yes.