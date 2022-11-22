Published November 22, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a hot streak despite not having LeBron James in the lineup. LA once again takes the court on Tuesday and fans are wondering: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Suns? It looks like they’ll have to try and continue their streak without him for at least one more game.

Is Lakers’ LeBron James playing vs. Suns

According to Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell, LeBron James will sit out LA’s Tuesday night contest against the Phoenix Suns. His absence will mark his fifth straight game missed after suffering an adductor strain during their Crypto.com Center clash against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 9.

LeBron James is out tonight in Phoenix with the left adductor strain. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 22, 2022

With the Lakers pulling off three straight wins, there’s at least a bit of a cushion to delay King James’ return. Anthony Davis is playing some of the best basketball of his career in this brief stretch. He’s averaged 35.0 points and 17.3 rebounds per game whole also shooting above 60 percent in every contest to lead the charge in their recent win streak.

Allowing AD more time to cook as the Lakers’ primary option is a welcome sight for both LeBron and the LA faithful alike.

The additional rest might also provide the proper reset that LeBron needs given his relatively poor start to the season. He’s shooting just 45.7 percent from the field which is the worst shooting efficiency he’s had since his rookie season nearly two decades ago. He’s also at a career-worst clip of 23.7 percent from three-point land and just a shade above his worst effort from the free throw line at 66.7 percent.

At 38 years old, LeBron James is still putting up phenomenal stats. But it’s clear the Lakers want him to get the time off he needs to get back to the level most fans are used to seeing from him. For now, it appears as though LeBron James is not playing tonight vs. the Suns.