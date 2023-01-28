It has now been a month since Lonnie Walker IV last suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 24-year-old appears to be making significant progress on his road to recovery from a knee injury of late, and there’s now a slim chance that he’s able to suit up on Saturday against the Boston Celtics. So, the question that needs to be answered right now is this: Is Lonnie Walker IV playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Lonnie Walker IV injury status vs. the Celtics?

As with the past few games, Walker has once again been tagged as questionable to play on Saturday night. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward is still dealing with left knee tendinitis, which has now sidelined him for an extended period. The fact that he’s questionable to suit up against the Celtics could mean that he’s closing in on his return, but at this point, I wouldn’t be holding my breath.

Unlike Walker, however, LeBron James’ questionable tag likely means that the four-time league MVP will be available against the Lakers’ most bitter rivals. Anthony Davis is probable to play as well.

As for the Celtics, they will be without the services of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and Danilo Gallinari. Robert Williams was also a late addition to the injury report, and he’s now questionable to play with an ankle injury.

However, with regard to the question, Is Lonnie Walker IV playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is probably not.