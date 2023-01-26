Los Angeles Lakers fans were hyped to hear the news that Anthony Davis is now expected to make his highly-anticipated return to action on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Much like AD, Lonnie Walker IV has also been out of commission for LA for an extended period, but it now seems like he could be on the brink of returning as well. With AD back in the mix, the question now is this: Is Lonnie Walker IV playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Lonnie Walker IV injury status vs. Spurs

Unfortunately, Walker won’t be making his return to action on Wednesday. The Lakers ended up ruling out the 24-year-old just prior to tip-off, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports Net. However, the fact that he was initially upgraded to questionable on the injury report bodes well for his chances of returning soon. This is a welcome development considering how Walker has previously been tagged as out in LA’s past few games.

It is worth noting, however, that LeBron James was also initially tagged as questionable to play against San Antonio. This has pretty much been the norm for the four-time NBA champion, and it won’t change on Wednesday with LeBron being upgraded to available.

New Lakers recruit Rui Hachimura is also expected to make his debut for LA on Wednesday.

However, with regard to the question of is Lonnie Walker IV playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is no.