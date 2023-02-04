The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing their slow grind to climb from the doldrums of the Western Conference. Next up on their plate is a battle against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are also having some struggles of their own. However, the Lakers’ Sixth Man, Russell Westbrook, is reportedly not feeling well. The point guard has also been involved in trade rumors all season long. That begs the question: Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Russell Westbrook injury status vs. Pelicans

Russell Westbrook is currently listed as questionable for the Lakers’ game against the Pelicans due to a non-COVID illness, per Dave McMenamin. A final decision on his status will likely be announced a few hours before the game.

After seemingly bristling at the idea of coming off the bench, Westbrook has taken well to his new role as the Sixth Man for the Lakers. He’s thriving in this position, as he’s well-positioned to help the team when LeBron James is sitting on the pine. However, his good play has not quieted the trade rumors surrounding him. He’s still considered as LA’s best trade asset, and countless of potential trades have floated around.

The recent Kyrie Irving trade request has only served to heighten the trade rumors around Russell Westbrook. For now, though, the Lakers star point guard will continue to play for his team… granted, of course, that he’s healthy.

So, to answer the question above: Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight against the Pelicans? We’re not quite sure yet.