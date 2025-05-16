The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of important roster moves as injuries continue to impact offseason plans. On May 15, the Chiefs waived running back Keaontay Ingram with an injury designation and wide receiver Justin Lockhart via an injury settlement, per the NFL transaction log.

The story was first reported by Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to post the following.

“The #Chiefs have waived RB Keaontay Ingram injured. The team also waived WR Justin Lockhart with an injury settlement per NFL Transactions. @KSHB41 @41IsTheMic”

These roster moves come just as the team gears up for mandatory minicamp, with the running back room now reduced to six players.

Ingram, a former sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, signed with the Chiefs practice squad in late 2023 after being released by Arizona. The former Texas Longhorn then signed a reserve/future contract in February of the following year. Although he flashed some potential in the 2024 preseason, rushing nine times for 42 yards, Ingram didn't log a snap on offense the entire 2024-2025 regular season, serving primarily on special teams. His injury status makes it likely he'll end up on the injured reserve list unless an injury settlement, like Lockhart's, is finalized.

As noted by Michael Obermuller of Heavy, the recent addition of rookie Brashard Smith may have made Ingram expendable.

“The Brashard Smith selection makes Ingram's presence somewhat redundant in 2025.”

Lockhart, a rookie who went undrafted, didn't get a chance to make much of an impression. After originally being waived, the Chiefs attempted to stash him on thee injured reserve, but the wideout opted for a settlement, likely seeking a fresh start elsewhere. The Lockhart situation signals Kansas City's strategy of tightening its roster with training camp on the horizon.

The current competition in the running backs room is shaping up to be fierce, featuring Isaiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, and rookie Carson Steele. With Ingram gone, the team's focus shifts toward identifying a third-down back in this group of hopefuls.

As summer nears, Kansas City continues refining its depth chart. These recent moves are evident signs the Chiefs want to win their third Lombardi Trophy in the last four seasons.