For the second straight year, the Oklahoma City Thunder are learning just how different the game can be in the NBA playoffs. Despite going 68-14 and leaving the rest of the Western Conference in the dust during the regular season, the No. 1 seed has labored for most of its Western Conference Semifinals series with the Denver Nuggets. The latest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander development is complicating OKC's mission to close things out in Ball Arena.

The MVP favorite picked up his fourth foul with a minute and a half remaining in the second quarter. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, who riskily left him in after he committed his third a couple minutes earlier, was forced to put his superstar on the bench. The Nuggets, who were trailing by nine points at the time, capitalized and roared back. They took control of the momentum and tied the score.

Game 5 hero Luguentz Dort sunk a 3-pinter at the buzzer to give his team the lead going into halftime, but the damage was done. Gilgeous-Alexander's foul trouble drastically changed the complexion of Game 6. Worse yet, it could have all been avoided. Nikola Jokic stole the ball from him, and in turn, the 26-year-old guard responded by making clear contact while haphazardly trying to regain possession for Oklahoma City. The Nuggets' tremendous center sold the foul and the whistle was blown.

Fans speak their mind after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets called for another foul

Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander managed to make it through the third quarter without incurring another foul, he and his squad are in a vulnerable spot as a result. Fans expressed their opinions following the surprising turn of events.

“Thunder offense is really not all that without Shai, that foul trouble might actually send this series to 7,” @4loc0s posted on X. “I hate when stars gets stupid fouls knowing they’re already in foul trouble,” @cienice_ remarked. “Shai what was that.” Others took aim at the officiating, making big accusations. “This is straight BS to have the Thunder’s best player in foul trouble so the Nuggets can make it to a Game 7,” @ThunderShai2 said.

Regardless of how the public feels about the situation, OKC is in danger of squandering another opportunity in these playoffs. Denver leads by double digits in the fourth quarter at time of print.