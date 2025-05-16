The next month or so is going to be crucial for the Michigan football team on the recruiting trail. Things are heating up in the 2026 class, and most players announce their commitment after their official visits. The Wolverines have a lot of official visits lined up in June, and one of them is for four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot. Obot recently narrowed his list of college options down to four, and Michigan is still in the running.

“NEWS: Elite 2026 OT Kelvin Obot is officially down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 285 OT from Fruitland, ID is ranked as the No. 9 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3). He’s locked in OVs to each of his finalists.”

Kelvin Obot will choose between the Michigan football team, Nebraska, Oregon and Utah.

Obot is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #131 player in the 2026 class, the #9 OT and the #1 player in the state of Idaho. Obot currently attends Fruitland High School in Fruitland, ID. Michigan is a long way from home for the prized recruit.

This would be a big get for the Michigan football team after a slow start in the 2026 cycle. With a ton of official visits on the table, it’s too early to get worried about the Wolverines’ lack of commitments in the class. Still, Michigan fans are going to want to see some more roll in during the next couple of months.

Michigan did pick up a couple of nice commitments at the end of April to raise the ranking of their 2026 class, but there is still a lot of work to do. The Wolverines are in good standing with a lot of top targets, so the expectation is for them to once again finish with one of the best recruiting classes in the country.