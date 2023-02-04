Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.

Any trade between the Lakers and Nets for Irving would have to include Russell Westbrook, as well as their remaining unprotected first-rounders. But beyond the former MVP and their 2027 and 2029 unprotected first-round picks, it’s unclear what assets the Lakers have that would entice the Nets.

Even then, there are two players that the Lakers would fight tooth and nail to keep. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic (subscription required), the Lakers are reportedly not interested in including either Austin Reaves or Max Christie in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.

Adding Reaves or Christie in a potential deal, according to Buha, could give the Lakers more leeway in terms of the draft assets they would need to relinquish for the eight-time All-Star. With LeBron James in the twilight of his career, the Lakers need to maintain at least a few safeguards in place once their core ages.

However, both Austin Reaves and Max Christie have proven that they are capable of at least becoming solid role players for a team in dire need of solid talent around their LeBron James-led core. But if they prove to be the holdup in a potential deal for Kyrie Irving, then the Lakers may have to think twice about their reported disinterest in trading them, lest they regret missing out on a golden opportunity.