The stars are out for Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Perhaps none of them were bigger than the one and only Jack Nicholson — at least for the more tenured generations out there.

This is potentially a close-out game for the Lakers, who are currently up 3-2 in the series. This has prompted Nicholson to break his 556-day hiatus from watching live games:

Jack Nicholson is at Crypto tonight for Game 6 of Lakers-Grizzlies 🤩 It's his first game since the season opener last year.pic.twitter.com/CoAmvHmWcA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

Apparently, the last time Jack Nicholson watched a Laker game in person was during the season-opener of the 2021-22 campaign. That’s more than a year and a half ago, and I’m pretty sure that 86-year-old had a good reason for staying away from Lakers games — and a good reason as well for making an appearance on Friday night. Whether or not the acclaimed Hollywood a-lister ends up being a lucky charm for the Lakers, however, remains to be seen.

This is obviously a big game for both teams, but there’s obviously a ton of pressure on LA here. They are up 3-2 in this series and are just a game away from booking their place in the second round against the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. However, the Lakers are coming off a Game 5 loss in Memphis and a defeat on Friday night would force a Game 7 in Memphis. That’s the last thing LeBron James and Co. want right now with momentum clearly on the Grizzlies’ side.