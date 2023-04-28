Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Memphis Grizzlies are facing a win-or-go-home game on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers in LA, and the latest update on Luke Kennard will worry Memphis fans, per Tim MacMahon.

“Grizzlies wing Luke Kennard has not taken a shot or really even moved that injured left shoulder since media has been allowed into shootaround. He’s listed as questionable for Game 6 tonight,” MacMahon shared on Twitter.

The Grizzlies need all hands on deck to stay alive in the series. Memphis enters play trailing the Lakers 3-2, and winning on the road in Los Angeles will prove to be a difficult task.

As McMenamin stated, Kennard is listed as questionable for Game 6. Kennard isn’t a make-or-break player, but his strong shooting will give Memphis an advantage against the Lakers. Los Angeles has performed well during the series, but the Grizzlies can out-shoot them with players like Kennard on the floor.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kennard, who was acquired by Memphis from the Los Angeles Clippers prior to the trade deadline, averaged 11.3 points per game with the Grizzlies. He was extremely efficient from beyond the arc through 24 regular season games in Memphis.

Overall, the Grizzlies and Lakers aren’t great three-point shooting teams. LA ranks 24th in three-point percentage, while the Grizzlies are 22nd. However, that only strengthens the case for Luke Kennard’s value to the Grizzlies. If Memphis can consistently find the bottom of the net from three-point land, the Lakers likely won’t be able to match their production.

We will provide updates on Kennard’s injury status as they are made available.